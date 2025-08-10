Home / World

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southamptom

Authorities have now ended the search operations, and no such device has been found

Bomb scare forced cruise ship evacuation after an unidentified man was reported to have an explosive device.

A 200m safety zone was set up around the P&O Cruises ship Ventura for specialist officers to investigate a lorry at the scne.

On Saturday, August 9, police were immediately called at around 11:46 am local time to the Mayflower Cruise Ferry terminal in Southampton, England.

A man was suspected of providing fake information and a public order offence.

Police reached the scene at time and since stood down to investigate the matter and ensured to support any ongoing enquiries by authorities.

In an interview with ITV News, a P&O Cruises spokesperson stated, "Due to an earlier police incident and in an abundance of caution, we made the decision to evacuate Ventura and the passenger terminal.

"The safety of our guests, crew and port staff is our highest priority and we are grateful for the co-operation of the authorities, as well as everyone’s patience whilst the precautionary measures were in place," spokesperson added.

Normal operations at the Port have now continued.

