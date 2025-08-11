Home / World

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy

Mexican authorities accused Adidas of cultural appropriation with their new sandal design

US fashion designer Willy Chavarria has issued an apology after a shoe he created in collaboration with Adidas Originals was criticised for "cultural appropriation."

The Oaxaca Slip-On was inspired by traditional leather sandals known as huaraches made by Indigenous artisans in Mexico.

The Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, was among those who criticised the creation of footwear without consultation or credit to the communities who originated the design.

In an official statement, Chavarria noted, "I am deeply sorry that the shoe was appropriated in this design and not developed in direct and meaningful partnership with the Oaxacan community."

While talking to the press, Sheinbaum shared that big firms often get inspired by Indigenous communities but fail to give them credit. She admitted that the authorities "are looking at the legal part to be able to support them."

Meanwhile, Mexico's deputy culture minister, Marina Nunez, added that the sportswear had contacted Oaxacan officials to discuss "restitution to the people who were plagiarised."

Promotional images of the black moulded open-toe footwear have been taken down from the brand's social media accounts as well as Chavarria's.

In his statement, Chavarria said he wanted "to speak from the heart about the Oaxaca slip-on I created with Adidas".

He went on to say he was "deeply sorry" he did not work with the Oaxacan community on the design.

Willy Chavarria was Calvin Klein's senior vice president of design until 2024 and is the founder and chief creative officer of his eponymous label.

