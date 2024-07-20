Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian

Bella Hadid has been booted from an Adidas marketing campaign, seemingly because of her being a half-Palestinian who is actively speaking to end Israel’s apartheid in Gaza.
The advertising in question is for a retro SL71 shoe, which took inspiration from a 1972 event, when a group called Palestinian Black September had taken Israeli athletes hostage.
On Friday, July 19, Adidas informed in a statement that it would be “revising the campaign,” and now, Al Jazeera has reported that Bella Hadid has been dropped from it.
Following this controversy, social media is now boycotting the sportswear brand, especially because the The International Court of Justice has recently found Israel guilty of apartheid in Gaza.
A user wrote on X, “This hissy fit is actually very revealing because it proves that Israelis just reflexively believe all Palestinians are terrorists.”
“Doesn’t matter that Bella Hadid was born 25 years after the 1972 Olympics, she’s responsible for what happened simply because she’s Palestinian,” they added.
The supermodel has been a part of numerous demonstrations protesting for Palestinian lives, but has apparently has “no problem” in being the face of a campaign remembering those Israeli athletes.
As per fans, this “further proves” that Bella Hadid isn’t biased when it comes to humans and that the “Israeli government is pressurizing everyone.”