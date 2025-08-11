Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety

Home / Entertainment

Maluma has called out a mother during his concert for ignoring her baby’s ear protection.

The pop icon performed a concert in Mexico City over the weekend. He had to stop the show midway to scold a mom, who brought a young child to the performance without ear protection.

As per a translation from Variety, Maluma asked the mum in Spanish, “With all due respect… how old are they? A year old? Less? A year. Do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are this f------ high?"

The Tukoh Taka crooner added, "Where is the sound this loud? That baby doesn't even know what it’s doing here. Next time, protect their ears or something. For real. It's heavy. It’s your responsibility. You're waving them around like they're a toy. That baby doesn’t want to be there, for real.”

Malum respectfully advised the mother that, as a father himself, he would never take his kids to a concert, and he suggested she be more mindful of her baby's hearing in the future.

On the personal front, the Spanish artist welcomed his first child, Paris Londoño Gomez, in March 2024 with girlfriend Susana Gomez.

