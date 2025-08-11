Home / Entertainment

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’

Jonas Brothers kick off first concert of Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium


Joe Jonas has shared a message of “love” after reuniting with his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato.

On Sunday, August 10, he teamed up with his former partner to perform duet of Camp Rock songs at at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jonas Brothers sang This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam with the former Disney alum during their first show of JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour.

Nick started the show by saying, “I’m so grateful to be Nick Jonas from the great state of New Jersey. Let me rephrase that - my name is Nick Jonas, and Wyckoff, New Jersey, is my hometown.”

Following the electrifying performance, Joe shared a touching video with his teammates via band’s Instagram account, marking the official conclusion of their concert.

Sophie Turner’s ex-husband captioned the clip with a cryptic message, “Greetings from our hometown. We love you.”

Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato relationship history:

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato, who starred together in the Disney Channel Original Movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, were in a romantic relationship in 2020. The pair broke up in May 2010 after dating for a few months.

Recently, Joe finalized his divorce with Sophie Turner, meanwhile, Demi tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in May 2025.

