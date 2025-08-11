Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with her reaction to uninvited onstage guest

The 'Atlas' actress set the stage ablaze at Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday

No one can stop Jennifer Lopez, not even an insect!

On Sunday, August 10, the 56-year-old singer took the stage at Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, as part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.

However, during Lopez’s performance an unexpected guest crawled up her dress and it was a big grasshopper.

In a video, shared on Instagram by the singer’s official fan account, Lopez could be seen mesmerizing the crowd with her soulful performance when a large cricket crawled onto her neck.

Despite the nerve-wrecking moment, the Atlas actress didn't let the creature interrupt her performance.

Without missing any beat, the mother-of quickly grabbed the grasshopper and threw it to the side of the stage while flashing a somewhat nervous smile.

"It was tickling me," Lopez said to fans in front of her, then continuing to perform.

The video was captioned, "Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman … on stage … in real time,” referring to Lopez's upcoming project, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Lopez's fans rushed to the comment section to heap praises on her, as one wrote, "Always a professional.”

While another added, "Really fun moment but so professional at the same time!."

"Handled it so well, I would have collapsed right there,” the third gushed.

Jennifer Lopez is set to conclude her 21-date Up All Night: Live in 2025 Tour on Tuesday, August 12, at Italy's Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia.

