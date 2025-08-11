Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with her reaction to uninvited onstage guest

No one can stop Jennifer Lopez, not even an insect!
On Sunday, August 10, the 56-year-old singer took the stage at Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, as part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour.
However, during Lopez’s performance an unexpected guest crawled up her dress and it was a big grasshopper.
In a video, shared on Instagram by the singer’s official fan account, Lopez could be seen mesmerizing the crowd with her soulful performance when a large cricket crawled onto her neck.
Despite the nerve-wrecking moment, the Atlas actress didn't let the creature interrupt her performance.
Without missing any beat, the mother-of quickly grabbed the grasshopper and threw it to the side of the stage while flashing a somewhat nervous smile.
"It was tickling me," Lopez said to fans in front of her, then continuing to perform.
The video was captioned, "Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman … on stage … in real time,” referring to Lopez's upcoming project, Kiss of the Spider Woman.
Lopez's fans rushed to the comment section to heap praises on her, as one wrote, "Always a professional.”
While another added, "Really fun moment but so professional at the same time!."
"Handled it so well, I would have collapsed right there,” the third gushed.
Jennifer Lopez is set to conclude her 21-date Up All Night: Live in 2025 Tour on Tuesday, August 12, at Italy's Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia.