Lindsay Lohan spotted enjoying zoo outing with rarely-seen husband and son

Lindsay Lohan has stepped out for a outing with her family after weeks long promotions of Freakier Friday.
On last Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress spotted at Taronga Zoo in Sydney with her rarely-seen husband Bader Shammas and their two-year-old son Luai, after promoting the film in Australia.
For the day out, Lohan opted for a casual look as she wore a pair of blue jeans, with a black long-sleeve T-shirt and a jacket.
The Parent Trap alum tied her hair in a ponytail with a scrunchie and completed her look with dewy, fresh-faced makeup.
She further elevated her outfit with black sneakers, a pearl phone charm and a brown leather Hermès bag, which retails for $4,160.
Meanwhile, Shammas, a Dubai-based financier and investor, complemented his wife in a plain white T-shirt and a bomber jacket.
The trio was also accompanied by a nanny, who could be seen pushing Luai's stroller through the zoo.
Lohan was seen carrying a baby bottle as she checked out our local fauna with her brood in tow.
Lindsay Lohan’s family outing came a day after she attended the Australian premiere of Freakier Friday at Westfield Bondi Junction with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.
The sequel of 2003's Freaky Friday, released on August 8, debuted to an estimated $45 million in the US over the weekend.