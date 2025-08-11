Home / Entertainment

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts

Billie Eilish is set to deliver two electrifying concerts of Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour in Japan on August 16 and 17, 2025

Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts


An electrifying week is on the horizon for Billie Eilish’s Japanese fans.

On Monday, August 11, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker unveiled the high-profile “special guests” who will share the stage with her for the much-anticipated Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour concerts in Japan this weekend.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician shared two posters featuring the names of the iconic guest stars.

“GUESS WHO IS JOINING ME FOR MY AUGUST 16TH SHOW IN TOKYOOOO,” she captioned the first story, unveiling Yoasobi – Japanese pop duo consisting of musician and record producer Ayase and singer-songwriter Lilas Ikuta, who perform under the moniker Ikura.

P.C. Instagram/billieeilish
P.C. Instagram/billieeilish

Teasing the special guest for her second concert, scheduled on Sunday, August 17, the What Was I Made For? singer wrote, “ANDDD GUESS WHO IS JOINING ME FOR MY AUGUST 17TH SHOW IN TOKYO :,),” before revealing Fujii Kaze.

Fujii Kaze is a Japanese singer-songwriter and pianist who rose to prominence with his 2020 track Shinunoga E-Wa.

The Grammy-winning singer’s upcoming anticipated shows are set to take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

After wrapping up two shows in the Asian country, Billie Eilish will return to the United States to conclude her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, marking the final stop of her seventh concert tour.

You Might Like:

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday

Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday
Kylie Jenner shares first post on Instagram after beau Timothée Chalamet snubs her 28th birthday

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion

Jenna Ortega brings Wednesday’s dark charm to Seoul for S2 promotion
The 'Death of a Unicorn' star has been debuting gothic-inspired ensembles during 'Wednesday' S2 tour

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety

Maluma pauses show to scold mom for ignoring baby's ear safety
Maluma stops Mexico concert to scold mom for not bringing ear protection for baby

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’

Joe Jonas drops cryptic post after reuniting with ex Demi Lovato: ‘love you’
Jonas Brothers kick off first concert of Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour at MetLife Stadium

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92

Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92
Biddy Baxter earned numerous accolades, including an MBE and the Special Award at the BAFTA Children’s Awards

Lindsay Lohan spotted enjoying zoo outing with rarely-seen husband and son

Lindsay Lohan spotted enjoying zoo outing with rarely-seen husband and son
Lindsay Lohan’s family outing came a day after she attended the Australian premiere of 'Freakier Friday'

Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato unite onstage for iconic 'Camp Rock' duet

Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato unite onstage for iconic 'Camp Rock' duet
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for 'Camp Rock' performance, fueling 'Camp Rock 3' rumors

Kardashian-Jenner clan makes Kylie’s big day special as Timothée Chalamet snubs

Kardashian-Jenner clan makes Kylie’s big day special as Timothée Chalamet snubs
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for more than two years

Jamie Lee Curtis learns ‘solitude’ from co-star Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis learns ‘solitude’ from co-star Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis heaps praises on 'Freaky Friday' co-star Lindsay Lohan for teaching her 'perseverance, style'

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with her reaction to uninvited onstage guest

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with her reaction to uninvited onstage guest
The 'Atlas' actress set the stage ablaze at Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday

Khloé Kardashian celebrates ‘soulmate sister’ Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday

Khloé Kardashian celebrates ‘soulmate sister’ Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday
Kylie Jenner receives heartwarming birthday wishes from sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé

Sophie Turner slams parenting police after concert backlash

Sophie Turner slams parenting police after concert backlash
The 'Game of Thrones' alum and Joe Jonas co-parent two daughters together, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3