Billie Eilish unveils iconic ‘special guests’ for anticipated Japan concerts

An electrifying week is on the horizon for Billie Eilish’s Japanese fans.
On Monday, August 11, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker unveiled the high-profile “special guests” who will share the stage with her for the much-anticipated Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour concerts in Japan this weekend.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old American singer-songwriter and musician shared two posters featuring the names of the iconic guest stars.
“GUESS WHO IS JOINING ME FOR MY AUGUST 16TH SHOW IN TOKYOOOO,” she captioned the first story, unveiling Yoasobi – Japanese pop duo consisting of musician and record producer Ayase and singer-songwriter Lilas Ikuta, who perform under the moniker Ikura.
Teasing the special guest for her second concert, scheduled on Sunday, August 17, the What Was I Made For? singer wrote, “ANDDD GUESS WHO IS JOINING ME FOR MY AUGUST 17TH SHOW IN TOKYO :,),” before revealing Fujii Kaze.
Fujii Kaze is a Japanese singer-songwriter and pianist who rose to prominence with his 2020 track Shinunoga E-Wa.
The Grammy-winning singer’s upcoming anticipated shows are set to take place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
After wrapping up two shows in the Asian country, Billie Eilish will return to the United States to conclude her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, marking the final stop of her seventh concert tour.