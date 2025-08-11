Kylie Jenner drops exiting video after Timothée Chalamet ignores her birthday

Kylie Jenner appeared unbothered in new exciting new video after brutal public snub by beau Timothée Chalamet.
The reality TV star turned to her Instagram stories to offer fans a glimpse into her lavish celebrations as she rings in her 28th birthday on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Kylie appeared radiant in a sheer off-shoulder top in black as she was seen blowing out candle off her delicious birthday cake.
The Kardashians alum was surrounded with her friends and family who could be heard cheering on her and clapping.
What caught the attention of her followers was no sight of the Dune actor in the birthday celebrations whom she has been dating since 2023.
In addition to this, Timothée who was seemingly on a social media hiatus for nearly three weeks turned to his Instagram account on Kylie's special day — but not to wish her.
The Wonka actor shared photo of two boxers, one of them was laying on the boxing ring while the other one was standing claiming his victory.
"Dream big" read the text on boxers fighting shot, having absolutely no connection with the birthday of Timothee's ladylove.
In the video, Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was also seen on the huge dining table set for Kylie's birthday celebrations.