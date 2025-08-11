Home / Entertainment

Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato unite onstage for iconic 'Camp Rock' duet

Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for 'Camp Rock' performance, fueling 'Camp Rock 3' rumors


Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers send fans into frenzy with their matchless performance of Camp Rock songs duet.

The pop icon and the boy band teamed during during a concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, August 10, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

By the end of opening night of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, Jonas Brothers brought a surprise guest, Demi.

They sang This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Other than Demi, there were other cast members of the hit film including Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, who starred in both movies.

Jonas Brothers‘ younger brother Franklin Jonas, who had a role as a young camper in the second movie, was also among the concertgoers.

Fans reaction to 'Camp Rock 3' rumours:

Demi Lovato posted a clip from her performance with Jonas Brothers on her TikTok account.

A fan commented, “STOP!! my inner child and i are equally screaming!! i am so jealous of every single person at that concert who saw this live!! this performance live would have me in TEARS.”

Another gushed, “Omg ! It was such a surprise to see u on stage tonight !! I literally lost my voice from screaming when u came on !”

A third noted, “THIS IS TOO MUCH FOR ME... I DON'T KNOW WHAT TO DO, I DON'T KNOW HOW TO BREATHE (I HAVE ASTHMA), MY EYE HURTS, I DON'T KNOW IF THIS IS REAL OR JUST A DREAM.... HELP”

Notably, this marks Jonas Brothers' first show of JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour

