Bobby Whitlock dies at age of 77 after fighting from cancer 

Bobby Whitlock, the renowned American musician and co-founder of Derek and the Dominos, has breathed his last at the age of 77 after fighting cancer.
His manager, Carol Kaye, confirmed the death to CBS News. Whitlock died on Sunday, August 10, 2025, while surrounded by his family members in Texas.
The singer-songwriter was a vocalist for Derek and the Dominos, which he cofounded with Eric Clapton, the rock band popular for its 1971 album, "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs."
Clapton lamented and expressed his condolences to his friend's family in a statement posted to social media, which reads, "Our dear friend Bobby Whitlock, has passed away at 77, our sincere condolences to Bobby's wife CoCo and his family on this sad day.... RIP Bobby xxx."
After Derek and the Dominos’ breakup, Whitlock released solo albums, toured with his wife CoCo Carmel, got into painting and displayed them in galleries.
Filmmaker and Whitlock's longtime friend, John Fusco, also paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend, penning, "I will be forever honored that he painted an original work for me as the cover art of my 'John the Revelator' CD."
In 2024, the vocalist became a part of Memphis’ Beale Street Walk of Fame, calling his career a blessing.
Whitlock left behind his wife, and three children named Beau Elijah Whitlock, Ashley Faye Brown and Tim Whitlock Kelly.