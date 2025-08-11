Khloé Kardashian celebrates ‘soulmate sister’ Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday

Khloé Kardashian has penned a touching message to celebrate her “soulmate sister” Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday.
On August 10, the Good American founder took to Instagram to mark Kylie’s big day.
She posted a carousel of images featuring the Kylie Cosmetics founder, with one photo showing the sister duo posing in all-black dresses.
The caption of the post read, “My sweet, sweet baby Ky, Happy, happy birthday to my baby! From the moment you came into this world, I never knew my heart could hold so much love. You are my kind, brilliant, hilarious, beautiful sister—and every day, you continue to amaze me.”
Khloé added, You’ve taught me more than I could ever put into words. How to be strong, how to lead with love, how to laugh even in the chaos, and how to show up for the people you care about. Watching you be the radiant soul that you are fills me with endless pride. I truly don’t know what I’d do without you.”
In another photo, the Kardashian-Jenner duo shared a tender side hug, locking eyes with affection and sisterly love.
While concluded the note, Khloé noted, “I thank God every single day that I get to do life with you. My soulmate sister. My partner in all lifetimes and especially in the afterworld. I hope this year brings you magic, joy, and everything your heart desires. With all my heart, Your second mommy, Khloé.”
To note, Kylie also received birthday wishes from her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.