Jamie Lee Curtis learns ‘solitude’ from co-star Lindsay Lohan

Jamie Lee Curtis has penned a sweet note for her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan.

The renowned actress, 66, has teamed up with Lindsay again for the Freaky Friday sequel, titled Freakier Friday.

She took to Instagram over the weekend and praised her colleague for teaching her “style” and “solitude.”

The post featured a quote from Lindsay, which read, "Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly […] I have to feel safe around people. And Jamie is one of those people for me."

In response to the quote, the True Lies actress wrote, "And SHE taught me about perseverance, solitude, style, family and Bitmoji! (sic)"

Jamie reprised her character as Tess Coleman in the film, meanwhile, Lindsay starred as Anna Coleman.

“Two decades after an identity crisis, Anna's blended family faces new challenges. Tess and Anna discover their past may be repeating with the next generation,” the official synopsis of Freakier Friday read.

The stellar cast of the film, which was released on August 8, also include Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, Mark Harmon, Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Vanessa Bayer.

As per Deadline, the hit movie earned a total of $45 million on its opening weekend. 

The film accumulated $16 million from international markets, making Freakier Friday one of 41 movies this year that have grossed over $45 million worldwide.

