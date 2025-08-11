Home / Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 17 event: Date and expected launches

The Apple Watch series is likely to be launched with an S11 chip, 5G connectivity, and basic blood pressure monitoring

Apple is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series alongside AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3.

Under the iPhone 17 umbrella, the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch the latest iPhone models, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

Apple watch updates

The Apple Watch series is likely to be launched with an S11 chip, 5G connectivity, and basic blood pressure monitoring.

The series could launch satellite connectivity for emergencies, while the more reasonable Apple Watch SE 3 will reportedly get a performance refresh.

Accessory announcements

The company is also expected to roll out AirPods Pro 3 featuring a redesigned touchscreen charging case, integrated with a plethora of advanced features, including a heart rate monitor, and more intuitive controls.

Additional products

Several rumours are being swirled regarding the Apple TV 4K and the launch of the HomePod 3, which may feature a built-in display, enhanced Siri experience, and deeper smart home incorporation.

Event date and how to watch

Apple is likely to send out event invites by August 25. The keynote will expectedly kick off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on YouTube, the Apple TV app, Apple’s website, and Vision Pro.

Software & design updates

With the launch of iOS 26, Apple devices could get cutting-edge AI-centric features and a fresh “Liquid Glass” design aesthetic.

