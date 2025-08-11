 Google integrates Gemini Live with Maps, Google Calendar, and Tasks app

Google has started introducing Gemini Live’s real-time two-way voice mode integration with first-party apps such as Tasks, Google Calendar, and Maps.
Initially announced in May at Google I/O, the Alphabet-owned Google is now widely accessible to both paid and free users.
With this significant update, Gemini Live can perform certain actions in connected apps. For example, it can generate Calendar events, add Tasks, and find routes in Google Maps.
Whenever a request needs app access, Gemini Live ultimately associates it, showcasing an icon at the bottom of the display. Users can manually guide the chatbot to use a certain app.
After completing the task, a small box appears in Gemini Live with a preview of the information.
Click it to redirect users to the respective app, whether it’s the latest Task, Calendar entry, or more.
Notably, the integration works on both iOS and Android devices.
The update comes a month after the addition of real-time captions to Gemini Live, which showcases responses while the chatbot speaks.
It automatically shows the captions whenever your device’s volume is muted or low.
According to early testers, the latest app integration ensures a seamless and intuitive user experience.