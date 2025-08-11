Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash

Home / Sports

Barcelona and Villarreal may play the first European league game in the US this season, as the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) has agreed to host one of their matches in Miami, Florida.

The RFEF will now seek permission from FIFA and UEFA to move the game to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami instead of Villarreal's usual stadium.

The match in question was due to be played at Villarreal’s home ground, Estadio de la Cerámica, on 21 December of this year. 

The RFEF said in a statement, noting, "At its meeting on 11 August 2025, the RFEF board of directors received a request from Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona to play their match on matchday 17 of the first division in the United States."

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation will submit the request to Uefa to begin the process for subsequent authorisation by Fifa for the match to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 20 December 2025," it added.

Meanwhile, the Spanish football supporters' association FASFE, along with Barcelona and Villarreal supporters strongly oppose the plans to move the game to the US.

In a joint statement, they urged the RFEF and the national sports council to "stop this madness", warning they would "take appropriate legal action" if it went ahead," reported BBC Sports.

Last year, La Liga planned to hold the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match in Miami but canceled the idea due to lack of enough time to organize it.

