Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance

The legendary football player and Argentinian model parent five children together

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level with a massive diamond.

The Portuguese football star popped the billion-dollar question to his girlfriend of eight years with a ring comparable to his status.

On Monday, August 11, Rodríguez turned to her Instagram account to share the exciting news with a snap of her hand on top of Ronaldo's, displaying the flashy diamond, which was cut in an oval shape.

The model paired the romantic social media with the caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

picture credit: Georgina Rodríguez/ Instagram
picture credit: Georgina Rodríguez/ Instagram

Ronaldo and Rodríguez first got romantically linked with each other in early 2017 and share five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and 15-year-old son Cristiano Jr., whom Ronaldo welcomed in a previous relationship.

Furthermore, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the 31-year-old previously announced the death of their newborn – Bella's twin brother, Ángel – in April 2022.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their first official appearance together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017, before going Instagram official in May of that year.

In June 2017, the pair announced the birth of their first set of twins via surrogate, before welcoming daughter Alana in November 2017.

Notably, the loved-up pair have been sparking engagement rumours for quite a while as they enjoyed family trips and welcomed their three youngest children before Ángel's tragic death in 2022.

