UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures

Scorching temperatures to hit England, Spain, Portugal, and France as yellow heat alert issued

The UK is facing its fourth heatwave of the summer with temperatures set to pass 30C on Monday in parts of the country.

A yellow health alert is in place from 12pm on Monday through to Wednesday evening for most of England - covering all regions except for the North West and North East.

The warning issued by the UK Health Security Agency means they expect heat-related issues such as an increase in deaths of over-65s, a higher demand on health services and an increased risk of overheating for vulnerable people.

Sunday is also set to be a scorcher, with the mercury looking to hit the high 20s in London and well into the mid-20s elsewhere.

Uncomfy hot nights look also to be on the cards, with temperatures sticking above 20C in some parts of the country.

There is also potential for thunderstorms. The remnants of ex-tropical storm Dexter will be heading towards the UK from the Atlantic side on Sunday - but this is unlikely to have a big impact, according to Sky News meteorologist Christopher England.

Patrick Joseph White opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta

Rob Bell ‘luckily’ survived seven broken ribs and a fractured skull after 25ft fall in US

Donald Trump ‘considers’ inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump picks ex-Fox commentator Tammy Bruce as US Deputy Representative to UN

The flights operate regularly between islands near Kirkwall

The fire, thought to have started when a vehicle caught fire was so intense that crews had to evacuate the nearby store on York Road

Firefighters and police evacuated dozens of people from their homes and an elderly care center

New York City has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence this year

South Korea military announce North Korea starts removing propaganda loudspeakers

Trump announced a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia after over three decades of conflict

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki sounds alarm on nuclear war on 80th atomic bombing anniversary

Donald Trump predicts Russia and Ukraine ‘will be swapping territories’ for ceasefire