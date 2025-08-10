UK prepares for fourth heatwave with over 30C temperatures

The UK is facing its fourth heatwave of the summer with temperatures set to pass 30C on Monday in parts of the country.
A yellow health alert is in place from 12pm on Monday through to Wednesday evening for most of England - covering all regions except for the North West and North East.
The warning issued by the UK Health Security Agency means they expect heat-related issues such as an increase in deaths of over-65s, a higher demand on health services and an increased risk of overheating for vulnerable people.
Sunday is also set to be a scorcher, with the mercury looking to hit the high 20s in London and well into the mid-20s elsewhere.
Uncomfy hot nights look also to be on the cards, with temperatures sticking above 20C in some parts of the country.
There is also potential for thunderstorms. The remnants of ex-tropical storm Dexter will be heading towards the UK from the Atlantic side on Sunday - but this is unlikely to have a big impact, according to Sky News meteorologist Christopher England.