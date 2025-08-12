Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself

Home / Sports

Tom Brady has revealed similarities between himself and his NFL (National Football League) rival Patrick Mahomes.

According to Heavy Sports, Brady believed he shares more similarities with Mahomes than with any other NFL quarterback.

In a recent appearance on The Joel Klatt Show this week former New England Patriots player praised Mahomes for his career achievements and “winning attitude.”

Brady told Klatt that it’s difficult for him to make a direct comparison to the quarterbacks of today now that he’s no longer in the NFL, but sees a lot of himself in Mahomes.

“From afar, I can only tell so much because if I was in there every day, I could see their habits. It’s always that line about who wants to win versus who’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Brady said. 

Brady added that Mahomes has the combination of skills and intangibles that he had back in his playing days.

“Patrick Mahomes, to me, is the one that does that the most often because who he is. I mean, obviously his physical talent, how he understands what he needs to do offensively, and he brings a consistent winning attitude to work every single day,” he added.

Brady and Mahomes met six times, with Mahomes winning three regular-season meetings and Brady leading the New England Patriots to a win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in 2019 and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in 2020.

