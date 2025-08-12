Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have sent the internet into a buzz after their long-awaited engagement.
Taking to Instagram, Rodríguez share the exciting news with a snap of her hand on top of Ronaldo's, displaying the flashy diamond, which was cut in an oval shape.
The model paired the romantic social media with the caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."
CR7 choice of ring for Georgina sparked mixed reaction from netizens. Some of the users praised the “Mount Augustus” engagement while some called it “wrong financial decision.
A user wrote, “That ring is bigger than my bathroom mirror.”
“Ronaldo isn't ordinary.... this is Mount Augustus on a finger deserving of all the love in the world,” another gushed.
A fan joked, “He proposed late because he couldn't find the biggest ring,” another added, “wrong financial decision bro @cristiano.”
In a playful jab at the long-awaited marriage news of Ronaldo and Georgina, a user wrote, “And they will get married when their kids get married.”
Ronaldo and Georgina who parent five children twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and 15-year-old son Cristiano Jr. together officially started dating in May 2017.