Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions

Ronaldo proposes to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring

Ronaldo proposes to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring
Ronaldo proposes to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have sent the internet into a buzz after their long-awaited engagement.

Taking to Instagram, Rodríguez share the exciting news with a snap of her hand on top of Ronaldo's, displaying the flashy diamond, which was cut in an oval shape.

The model paired the romantic social media with the caption, "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives."

CR7 choice of ring for Georgina sparked mixed reaction from netizens. Some of the users praised the “Mount Augustus” engagement while some called it “wrong financial decision.

A user wrote, “That ring is bigger than my bathroom mirror.”

“Ronaldo isn't ordinary.... this is Mount Augustus on a finger deserving of all the love in the world,” another gushed.

A fan joked, “He proposed late because he couldn't find the biggest ring,” another added, “wrong financial decision bro @cristiano.”

In a playful jab at the long-awaited marriage news of Ronaldo and Georgina, a user wrote, “And they will get married when their kids get married.”

Ronaldo and Georgina who parent five children twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, daughter Bella, 3, and 15-year-old son Cristiano Jr. together officially started dating in May 2017. 

You Might Like:

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself
Patrick Mahomes receives praise from NFL legend Tom Brady for his ‘winning attitude’

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open
The British tennis player was beaten by the world No. 1 in the match that lasted three hours and nine minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance
The legendary football player and Argentinian model parent five children together

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash
The Spanish football supporters' association FASFE strongly oppose the plans to move the game to the US

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference

Geena Davis to headline Women Influence & Power in Law 2025 conference
Geena Davis is recognized for her calm confidence and strong presence

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease
Swifties go wild as Travis Kelce’s 'New Heights' teaser sparks huge excitement and speculation among fans

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights
The UFC is the leading martial arts organization globally with around 100 million fans in the US

Daniil Medvedev unable to find reason for shocking Cincinnati Open defeat

Daniil Medvedev unable to find reason for shocking Cincinnati Open defeat
Medvedev Cincinnati Open bid ends after suffering defeat to Adam Walton

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris shares shocking take on F1 title race against Oscar Piastri
McLaren’s Lando Norris believes Oscar Piastri wants to beat him ‘more than anyone else’

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur

Carlos Alcaraz feels relieved after ‘rollercoaster’ win over Damir Dzumhur
Alcaraz advances to Cincinnati Masters round of 32 after thrilling win over Dzumhur

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match
The British tennis player beat Olga Danilovic at the Cincinnati Open in the first match with new coach Francisco Roig

Indiana Fever adds veteran guard to roster amid 2 season ending injuries

Indiana Fever adds veteran guard to roster amid 2 season ending injuries
Caitlin Clark's squad have signed a hardship contract with Odyssey Sims