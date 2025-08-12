Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open

Home / Sports

The British tennis player was beaten by the world No. 1 in the match that lasted three hours and nine minutes

Aryna Sabalenka overtook Emma Raducanu in a close game at the Cincinnati Open.

On Monday, August 11, the Briton reportedly gave one of the best performances of her career as she pushed the world No. 1 to her limits in the match that lasted three hours and nine minutes before she was beaten in the third round 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5).

This marks the third time that Emma has won a set against a top-two opponent, with her record against the top five standing at 1-11.

Throughout the thrilling match, the 22-year-old was also guided by her new coach, Francisco Roig, who was formerly part of the Rafael Nadal team that helped the legend score his record-breaking 22 major titles.

Francisco provided regular verbal instructions to the player while also giving her some motivation. One of the most repeated messages of the 57-year-old to the young star was, "You're better than her."

Emma fought hard during the match, saving four break points in a long game as she displayed a mentally strong front.

Meanwhile, Aryna excelled in clutch moments. While staying calm under pressure, she set a new record, marking her 16th consecutive tie-break win.

Notably, both players walked out onto Centre Court just before 1 p.m. in suffocating 32°C heat and humidity, conditions that have posed a significant physical challenge for all competitors in the past few days.

