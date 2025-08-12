Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’

Home / Sports

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Gabriel Diallo amid power disruption and fire alarm drama

Jannik Sinner advanced to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open after dealing with the power failure and fire alarm chaos.

According to Sport Star, after a dramatic day at the WTA-ATP tournament, world No. 1 Sinner beat Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) on Monday, August 11, in the US.

The defending champion defeated the Canadian ranked 35th, who struggled with eight double faults in the first set and racked up 49 unforced errors in the match.

However, the drama unfolds after the play is briefly halted after the audio part of the electronic line-calling system fails. However, the players agreed to continue to play despite the system malfunction that occurred two hours after the major power outage that stopped play for 75 minutes.

The drama did not stop here, as five minutes later the fire alarm blared, suspending the game for the third time.

As the alarm continued to blare, Sinner and Diallo decided to keep going with the noise in the background.

Following the win, the Italian tennis player said, “It was a very difficult day at the office. You have to find the balance against these big servers. I struggled with that at times today.”

“But I need tough matches like this, I’m happy I got one before the Grand Slam... I’m happy about today, but I know I can do things better. I can play better, but there has been no time to really train and get ready. I’m looking forward to fine tuning the week before the US Open,” he added.

Sinner will now face French opponent Adrian Mannarino in the Cincinnati Open round of 16 on August 11.

