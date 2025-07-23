Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's flirty premiere moment fuels dating rumours  

Pamela Anderson and her co-star, Liam Neeson, sparked dating rumours with their flirtatious gesture at the premiere of their upcoming movie, The Naked Gun.
Months after the bold confession of the Irish actor about his co-actress, the two are gearing up for their new comedy film.
Anderson and Neeson made a joint appearance at the red carpet of their movie on Tuesday, July 23, where they shocked fans and media personnel with their flirty gesture for each other.
The 58-year-old Canadian-American starlet joined the Taken actor and placed a sweet kiss on his cheek.
Notably, the duo appeared to be close as Neeson wrapped his arm around her back, and she stood so close to him.
For the star-studded event, the Baywatch alum was looking chic in a strapless purple gown, which she paired with matching heels.
To elevate her outfit, she parted her blonde bobs and styled them in curls.
While Neeson opted for a grey suit, which he wore with a black shirt and matching shoes.
This sighting of the two broke the internet as several fans began speculating whether the two have finally confirmed their romance with their sweet gesture for each other.
The actor has previously expressed his true feelings for Anderson, saying he is madly in love with her.
In an old interview with People, Neeson gushed that his working experience with The Show Girl actress had been pleasant for him as he found her "terrific to work with" at the time.
As of now, neither Liam Neeson nor Pamela Anderson has confirmed these ongoing romance speculations.