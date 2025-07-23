Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's flirty premiere moment fuels dating rumours

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neesons flirty premiere moment fuels dating rumours
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's flirty premiere moment fuels dating rumours  

Pamela Anderson and her co-star, Liam Neeson, sparked dating rumours with their flirtatious gesture at the premiere of their upcoming movie, The Naked Gun.  

Months after the bold confession of the Irish actor about his co-actress, the two are gearing up for their new comedy film.

Anderson and Neeson made a joint appearance at the red carpet of their movie on Tuesday, July 23, where they shocked fans and media personnel with their flirty gesture for each other. 

The 58-year-old Canadian-American starlet joined the Taken actor and placed a sweet kiss on his cheek.  

Notably, the duo appeared to be close as Neeson wrapped his arm around her back, and she stood so close to him. 

For the star-studded event, the Baywatch alum was looking chic in a strapless purple gown, which she paired with matching heels.  

To elevate her outfit, she parted her blonde bobs and styled them in curls. 

While Neeson opted for a grey suit, which he wore with a black shirt and matching shoes. 

This sighting of the two broke the internet as several fans began speculating whether the two have finally confirmed their romance with their sweet gesture for each other. 

The actor has previously expressed his true feelings for Anderson, saying he is madly in love with her. 

In an old interview with People, Neeson gushed that his working experience with The Show Girl actress had been pleasant for him as he found her "terrific to work with" at the time.

As of now, neither Liam Neeson nor Pamela Anderson has confirmed these ongoing romance speculations.    

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Anne Hathaway appears to reveal key detail amid filming 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Anne Hathaway appears to reveal key detail amid filming 'Devil Wears Prada 2'
'Idea Of You' starlet was spotted while filming her highly-anticipated film’s sequel in New York City

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman breathes his last at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman breathes his last at 76
'Paranoid' singer took his last breath after a yearslong struggle with Parkinson’s disease

Beyoncé, Jay-Z spark buzz with unexpected move on $88M Bel Air Mansion

Beyoncé, Jay-Z spark buzz with unexpected move on $88M Bel Air Mansion
'Halo' crooner and the 'Run This Town' took a bold step on their $88 million Bel Air mansion

Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday with impactful project launch

Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday with impactful project launch
The Rare Impact Fund founder announces inspiring new initiative as she marks her 33rd birthday

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on love as Jim Curtis romance heats up

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on love as Jim Curtis romance heats up
'Friends' alum opened up about her approach to love after her broken marriage with Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt

Billy Joel opens up on his unfiltered opinion on The Beatles' 'White Album'

Billy Joel opens up on his unfiltered opinion on The Beatles' 'White Album'
In 'Club Random podcast', Billy Joel shared insights into the record while discussing classic double albums

Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez’s 33rd with sleepy snaps: ‘our life is a dream’

Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez’s 33rd with sleepy snaps: ‘our life is a dream’
Benny Blanco posts adorable photos with loving note to ring in his fiancée Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed
'School Spirits' production has kicked off in Vancouver, starring new and returning cast members, led by actress Peyton List