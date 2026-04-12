US Air Force: Man arrested for allegedly damaging US military aircraft

A man has been arrested over alleged criminal damage of a US military plane at an Irish airport.
He has been arrested after entering an unauthorized area of an airport in the Republic of Ireland and damaging the aircraft.
Police said 'he entered the unauthorized area of Shannon Airport' in County Clare on Saturday morning.
Footage posted on social media appeared to show that a man was climbing onto a US Air Force C-130 Hercules transporter plane and striking the wing with an object.
He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in a Garda Station in the Clare-Tipperary division.
The spokeswoman for Shannon Airport stated that operations resumed after being suspended for around 20 minutes following the incident.
Garda Siochana also said in a statement, “On Saturday, April 11, 2026, an adult male entered an unauthorized area of Shannon Airport, County Clare."
As reported, the airport suspended operations at approximately 9.50am and resumed operations at 10.15am.
The 40-year-old criminal remains in custody over the incident on Saturday at Shannon Airport in County Clare.
But sources stated that the culprit can be detained for up to 24 hours, excluding breaks.
The incident occurred at the Co. Clare airport on Saturday morning, with operations temporarily halted for around 25 minutes while authorities dealt with the matter.
Last month, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, People Before Profit once again reiterated its call for the US military to be denied the use of Shannon Airport and Irish airspace.
Meanwhile, in February, Amnesty International Ireland said it was 'deeply troubled' at reports that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE deportation flights were refuelling at Shannon.
"The US Trump administration's cruel and inhumane mass deportation campaign must be denied any form of facilitation by Ireland to the degree that is legally possible," said Stephen Bowen, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland.
Notably, two men and a woman were also arrested last November after a vehicle entered an unauthorized area of the airport.