Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate  

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's equation has once again been questioned as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal escalated.
The British Royal family's former "happy divorced" couple's dynamics have been deeply affected after their alleged ties with the late child sex offender have returned to the spotlight.
Fergie, who has coped with the scandal via disappearance, is now afraid of her former husband.
The royal author, Tina Brown, recently revealed to Vanity Fair that Andrew once lobbed a two-word insult over her appearance at his ex-wife whilst she was sharing a meal with an unnamed media executive.
Andrew was also faced with accusations for calling his former life partner, "a fat cow," publicly, leaving the media executive totally stunned.
Since then, the former Duchess of York has developed fears with her ex-partner, with whom she lived at Windsor before they exited the royal residence earlier this year on the exclusive orders of King Charles III.
"It took courage to go out in public in all the years I have been overweight. Every time there was a ’Duchess of Pork’ or ’Fat Frumpy Fergie’ headline, they didn’t have any idea they were reaching to the depths of my soul," the author stated.
So far, neither Sarah Ferguson nor Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have responded to these claims.