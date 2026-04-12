News
News

Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate

The former Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been estranged with Royal Family since last year

Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate
Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate  

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's equation has once again been questioned as the Jeffrey Epstein scandal escalated. 

The British Royal family's former "happy divorced" couple's dynamics have been deeply affected after their alleged ties with the late child sex offender have returned to the spotlight.

Fergie, who has coped with the scandal via disappearance, is now afraid of her former husband.

The royal author, Tina Brown, recently revealed to Vanity Fair that Andrew once lobbed a two-word insult over her appearance at his ex-wife whilst she was sharing a meal with an unnamed media executive.

Andrew was also faced with accusations for calling his former life partner, "a fat cow," publicly, leaving the media executive totally stunned. 

Since then, the former Duchess of York has developed fears with her ex-partner, with whom she lived at Windsor before they exited the royal residence earlier this year on the exclusive orders of King Charles III.

"It took courage to go out in public in all the years I have been overweight. Every time there was a ’Duchess of Pork’ or ’Fat Frumpy Fergie’ headline, they didn’t have any idea they were reaching to the depths of my soul," the author stated.

So far, neither Sarah Ferguson nor Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have responded to these claims.  

Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'
Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'
Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama
Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama
King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move
King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move
Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla
Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla
King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception
King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold 'uncomfortable conversations' as new exposé sparks rift
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold 'uncomfortable conversations' as new exposé sparks rift
Kate Middleton prepares 'fiery' move as Prince Harry faces another legal row
Kate Middleton prepares 'fiery' move as Prince Harry faces another legal row
Prince Harry issues strong statement after Sentebale files High Court claim
Prince Harry issues strong statement after Sentebale files High Court claim
Prince Harry dragged into fresh legal chaos as Sentebale sues for defamation
Prince Harry dragged into fresh legal chaos as Sentebale sues for defamation
Royal Family outlines special engagements to mark upcoming major milestone
Royal Family outlines special engagements to mark upcoming major milestone
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day
Zara Tindall, daughter Mia Tindall stun in suits at Aintree Ladies Day
King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday
King Charles announces huge surprise for Britons for late Queen's 100th birthday

Popular News

Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail

Iran’s speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reacts after US-Iran talks fail
4 minutes ago
Barack Obama praises NASA Artemis II crew in heartfelt post after record-breaking lunar mission

Barack Obama praises NASA Artemis II crew in heartfelt post after record-breaking lunar mission
an hour ago
Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate

Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate
2 hours ago