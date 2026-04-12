Barack Obama praises NASA Artemis II crew in heartfelt post after record-breaking lunar mission

From Trump to Elon Musk and now former U.S. President Barack Obama, everyone is stunned by NASA's Artemis II crew's breathtaking performance, marking their historic lunar flyby as a remarkable achievement and act of bravery.
It happened as Obama on Saturday shared a post on his social media accounts praising NASA's Artemis II astronauts for completing a historic deep-space mission followed by their safe return.
The crew traveled farther from Earth than anyone ever and re-entered the atmosphere at more than 24,000 mph.
The latest mission conducted by NASA is the first crewed flight to travel beyond low-Earth orbit in more than 50 years as part of a renewed push toward lunar exploration under the Artemis program.
Artemis II Crew Completes Record Deep-Space Flight
"What the Artemis II astronauts did over the last 10 days was a testament to their bravery,” said Obama in a post on X.
Artemis II mission ends in historic splashdown after lunar flyby:
NASA's Artemis II mission ended with a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean after a nearly 10-day journey that included a lunar flyby and a record-setting deep-space distance of about 694,000 miles.
The incredible success of Artemis II laid the groundwork for the Artemis III mission, scheduled for 2027, which aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon and pave the way for future missions to Mars.
Obama noted that the crew traveled farther from Earth than anyone ever has, re-entered the atmosphere at more than 24,000 mph, and "splashed down safely," calling it a "testament to human ingenuity."
Notably, the data gathered will pave the way for a permanent human presence on the Moon and future crewed missions to Mars, while providing the world with historic glimpses of deep space.
Additionally, US President Donald Trump also praised the mission, calling it "a symbol of American strength and global leadership."
Moreover, Trump looked upon Artemis II as America's first opportunity, as it marked a return to the Moon and highlighted U.S. dominance in space exploration.