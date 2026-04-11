US-Iran talks in Islamabad: Here's what happened on day 1 of negotations

High-level negotiations between the US and Iran reportedly concluded their first day in the capital of Pakistan with some progress, though final agreement has yet to be made.
The mediations in Islamabad marked a historic moment as officials from both sides engaged in direct, face-to-face discussions for the first time after several decades.
As per Al Jazeera, the atmosphere remained “congenial,” with several rounds of negotiations, putting up their terms, which was even followed by a working dinner and continued verbal and writing exchanges.
Some sources of the outlet also suggested a major development between the countries, indicating that Washington has agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets, agreeing to one of the most significant demands of Tehran.
Though the move has yet to be officially confirmed.
The report further suggested that Iranian and US delegations also exchanged written drafts by the end of the first phase of peace talks.
Pakistan is proactively pushing for an extension of the talks, hoping to secure another round of negotiations to strike a deal.
Meanwhile, diplomats remain cautiously optimistic but stress that any major deal will depend on flexibility from both sides.
While Day 1 ended without any agreement, all eyes are currently on Pakistan as talks continue, raising hopes of de-escalation in the crisis and greater regional stability.