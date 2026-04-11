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US warships enter Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war began

US warships defy Iranian blockade to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz

US warships enter Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war began
US warships enter Strait of Hormuz for first time since Iran war began

Two US Navy guided-missile destroyers successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking the first time American warships have entered the strategic waterway since the conflict with Iran began six weeks ago.

The move follows a period of intense maritime tensions where the passage was largely blocked by Iranian forces and sea mines.

US officials described the transit as a “freedom-of-navigation mission” that was not coordinated with Tehran.

President Donald Trump announced the operation on social media, stating, “We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz” as a “favor” to global allies who he claimed lacked the will to do so themselves.


While the US maintains the crossing was unchallenged, Iranian state media claimed the vessels were warned and briefly turned back.

A senior US official disputed this noting that the ships are focused on reopening trade routes.

President Trump added that Iran is “losing big” claiming their ability to block the strait has been decimated.

This mission comes as a temporary ceasefire holds, though the US warns it will continue “clearing out” the path for international shipping.

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