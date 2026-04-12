Eric Swalwell under investigation by Manhattan DA following 2024 allegations

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has launched a formal investigation into California Representative Eric Swalwell following allegations of a 2024 sexual assault.
The inquiry centers on claims made by a former congressional staffer who alleged the incident occurred in New York City after a charity gala.
The accuser, who worked for Swalwell between 2019 and 2021, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the Congressman assaulted her on two separate occasions, once while she was his employee and again in 2024.
She stated she “blacked out” during the encounters and sought medical testing following the New York incident.
Swalwell, a leading candidate for California Governor, has vehemently denied the claims calling them politically motivated.
In a video statement, he asserted “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They are absolutely false, they did not happen. They have never happened.”
Despite his denial, House Democratic leaders have called for his withdrawal from the gubernatorial race, stating, “All perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment must be held accountable.”
Swalwell’s campaign has seen an exodus of top advisors and the suspension of major financial backing as the legal investigation begins.