Who is Nizar Amedi? Iraq’s newly elected president after Saddam Hussein

Iraq elected Nizar Amedi as the country’s new president on Saturday, April 11, 2026—a decision that ended a political deadlock that had paralyzed government formation.
He becomes the sixth Iraqi head of state since the removal of Saddam Hussein in a US-led invasion in 2003.
As reported by Reuters, Amedi was nominated by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan PUK and secured 227 votes, comfortably defeating independent candidate Muthanna Amin Nader, who received 15 votes.
About Iraq's new president Nizar Amedi:
Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi worked behind the scenes inside Iraq’s presidential palace for nearly two decades, helping navigate constitutional deadlock, political crises and the delicate balance between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq.
He has served as one of Iraq’s key constitutional advisers, working alongside presidents Jalal Talabani, Fuad Masum, and Barham Salih between 2005 and 2022.
Inside Baghdad’s Peace Palace, he earned a reputation as a behind-the-scenes troubleshooter, skilled at drafting presidential decrees, managing constitutional crises, and building consensus among Iraq’s rival political forces.
The Kurdish politician Nizar Amedi, Iraq's new president, has been given a largely ceremonial role following a parliamentary election last November.
58 years Amedi is a former environment minister and has headed the political office of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Baghdad since 2024.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened in January to withdraw Washington's support for Iraq, a major oil producer, if former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki was designated to form a cabinet.
An alliance of Shi'ite political blocs holding a parliamentary majority has nominated Iran-backed Maliki, alarming Washington, which, along with Israel, waged a six-week war with Iran until a ceasefire was announced on Tuesday.
In Iraq, which has long trodden a tightrope between Iran and the U.S., its closest allies, the prime minister wields the most important power.
Under Iraq's sectarian power-sharing system, the prime minister must be a Shi'ite Muslim, the parliamentary speaker a Sunni Muslim, and the president a Kurd.
Additionally, Iraq is also due to choose a prime minister suitable for the political role now.