Trump cheered at UFC 327 in first sporting appearance since US-Iran war

US President Donald Trump has again marked his entry into sports after weeks-long tensions between the US and Iran.
Trump was greeted by a packed crowd at UFC 327 in Miami on Saturday night during the president's first appearance at a sporting event since the start of the Iran war.
Fans in attendance erupted into raucous applause as Trump walked into the venue.
Trump made his way out with UFC CEO and president Dana White and went around to the announcers and had an exchange with Joe Rogan, who was sitting at the announcers’ table.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio was standing nearby the seats right before Trump walked out, then leaned in to Trump and started whispering very closely to the president, cupping his hands over his mouth, and they exchanged a few words.
The US president then turned around, pumping his fist to those sitting behind him, smiling and waving, and then pointed a few times at the crowd.
Trump has been a frequent fixture at UFC and other combat sports events during his presidency and 2024 campaign and even dating back to his first term.
In 2025, Trump attended UFC 316 and Miami fight night.
Additionally, in 2024, he again attended UFC 302 in June and UFC 309 in November.
Before Saturday, the last major sporting event Trump attended was the College Football Playoff national championship game between Indiana and Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2019, as he attended UFC 244.
Trump was notably absent from this year's Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in Italy and didn't attend any other events after the Iran war broke out.
But after Tuesday's ceasefire agreement, Trump has returned to sport.
He also addressed the situation with Iran at the White House before departing for Joint Base Andrews to travel to Miami for the UFC event.