Made by Google event 2025: Pixel 10 announced with cutting-edge features

Google latest phone lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google has officially lifted the veil off its highly anticipated flagship Pixel 10 series at a Made by Google event today, August 20, 2025.

The recently announced phone lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. 

Google Pixel 10 features 

Google event continues to fascinate spectators with the release of the latest series with a comprehensive suite of advanced features.

Tensor G5 chipset

Pixel 10 is powered by the advanced Tensor G5 chipset, which is claimed to be 34% faster than the previous G4,

The Pixel 10 introduces Gemini Nano AI for over 20 intrguing generative AI features.

Pixel 10 camera and display features

For optics, Google has introduced a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, with a 48MP wide and 13MP ultrawide camera system, making it a perfect fit for all photography enthusiasts.

It can accomplish up to 20x zoom quality.

With an incredible 3,000-nit Actua display and a massive battery life of over 30 hours, Pixel 10 is particularly built to fascinate users.

Pixel 10 colours

The Pixel 10 is set to be released in a wide array of tantalising hues, including Obsidian, Frost, Lemongrass, and Indigo.

AI-powered features on Pixel 10 series 

Here are a few artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features such as Ask Photos, Magic Cue, and more incorporated in the latest Pixel 10 series.

Magic Cue

It’s one of the most advanced and fantastic features, which debuted in the latest Pixel 10.

It helps you find the right information and anticipate your needs within a blink of an eye.

Ask Photos 

The camera is integrated with the advanced AI-centric tools.

Additionally, it includes Ask Photos where users can describe the changes they need to make to a photo and enjoy watching Gemini manage all the editing work.

Real-time translation feature

The top-notch real-time translation feature on the Pixel 10, not only uses the advanced AI to translate your voice but to make it sound like your own voice.

Google Pixel 10 availability and preorders 

if you want to pre-order the phone. It is pertinent to mention that both of the latest Pixel 10 Pro models will be accessible for shipping on August 28. 

