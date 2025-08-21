Home / Sports

Jake Paul vows to 'disable' Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Netflix Superfight

Jake Paul all set to take on WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition fight

Jake Paul vows to disable Gervonta Tank Davis in Netflix Superfight
Jake Paul vows to 'disable' Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Netflix Superfight

Jake Paul is all set to take on unbeaten Gervonta Davis in a Netflix Superfight later this year.

According to Reuters, promoters on Wednesday, August 20, announced a Netflix bout between YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and WBA lightweight champion Davis.

The exhibition fight is scheduled to take place on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The fight will be streamed live only on the popular subscription-based streaming platform and is expected to break viewership records.

Davis, who has held the WBA lightweight title since Devin Haney vacated it in 2023, will not be putting his putting his title on the line against Paul due to a significant size difference.

The influencer and actor, fighting at cruiserweight, weighed 199.4 pounds before beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June. Meanwhile, “Tank” fought at 133.8 pounds against Lamont Roach in March.

Ahead of the fight, Paul told ESPN, “Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone, and I’m about to disable his a**. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds.”

“And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going to watch me do it, breaking viewership records again,” he added.

Davis is undefeated in his 31 professional fights, with 30 wins and 1 draw, while Paul holds a professional record of 12 wins and 1 loss.

You Might Like:

Pegula shuts down Draper 'exhibition' remark after win over Alcaraz, Raducanu

Pegula shuts down Draper 'exhibition' remark after win over Alcaraz, Raducanu
Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper beat Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in US Open doubles

Lando Norris reveals ‘only emotional moment’ of Formula One

Lando Norris reveals ‘only emotional moment’ of Formula One
Lando Norris ranks second in the 2025 driver's championship standings behind teammate Oscar Piastri

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Karim Benzema as one of football’s legends

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Karim Benzema as one of football’s legends
Karim Benzema is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker and captains Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online

Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online
Wesley Fofana has played 34 games for Chelsea over just more than three season

Newcastle hits back at Alexander Isak's 'broken promises' claims

Newcastle hits back at Alexander Isak's 'broken promises' claims
Alexander Isak skipped PFA Awards 2025 amid the transfer saga with Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo earns 'special' praise from YouTube star MrBeast

Cristiano Ronaldo earns 'special' praise from YouTube star MrBeast
MrBeast had hosted a show with Cristiano Ronaldo during his visit to Saudi Arabia

Julio César Chávez Jr detained in Mexico after US deportation

Julio César Chávez Jr detained in Mexico after US deportation
The former middleweight boxing champion was beaten by Jake Paul in June in the 10-round fight at Honda Center

Neymar receives heartfelt support from son Davi Lucca after tearful exit

Neymar receives heartfelt support from son Davi Lucca after tearful exit
Neymar Jr.'s childhood club Santos suffers one of its worst defeats to Vasco da Gama

Sinner makes major statement on playing US Open after Cincinnati setback

Sinner makes major statement on playing US Open after Cincinnati setback
Jannik Sinner takes tearful retirement from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Max Verstappen sends strong message amid Red Bull challenges

Max Verstappen sends strong message amid Red Bull challenges
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen backs team despite not winning any titles this season

Iga Swiatek happy ‘to check off the list’ after debut Cincinnati Open title

Iga Swiatek happy ‘to check off the list’ after debut Cincinnati Open title
Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini in the finals to clinch her first-ever Cincinnati Open trophy

Jannik Sinner walks away from Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner walks away from Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz scored 21 out of 29 points, dominating the final as Jannik Sinner remained slow on his feet