Jake Paul vows to 'disable' Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in Netflix Superfight

Jake Paul is all set to take on unbeaten Gervonta Davis in a Netflix Superfight later this year.
According to Reuters, promoters on Wednesday, August 20, announced a Netflix bout between YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and WBA lightweight champion Davis.
The exhibition fight is scheduled to take place on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
The fight will be streamed live only on the popular subscription-based streaming platform and is expected to break viewership records.
Davis, who has held the WBA lightweight title since Devin Haney vacated it in 2023, will not be putting his putting his title on the line against Paul due to a significant size difference.
The influencer and actor, fighting at cruiserweight, weighed 199.4 pounds before beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June. Meanwhile, “Tank” fought at 133.8 pounds against Lamont Roach in March.
Ahead of the fight, Paul told ESPN, “Gervonta is an angry little elf who has been disrespecting my name for too long. His nickname might be Tank, but I’m an FPV drone, and I’m about to disable his a**. Yes, he is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds.”
“And I like my odds. First, I am going to kill David, then I will go on to slaughter Goliath, and you are all going to watch me do it, breaking viewership records again,” he added.
Davis is undefeated in his 31 professional fights, with 30 wins and 1 draw, while Paul holds a professional record of 12 wins and 1 loss.