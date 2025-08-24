Home / Sports

Max Verstappen opens up on racing in wet conditions: 'Big accidents'

Formula 1 is having a bit of a problem when it comes to racing in wet conditions. The sport is trying to prioritize safety during such situations, which often causes extra delays.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has now claimed that the sport needs to take the right approach without being too cautious.

In 2025, Formula 1 ended up racing in treacherous conditions at the British GP, causing widespread backlash. The sport tried to play it much safer the next time around at Spa-Francorchamps.

The Dutchman said, “It has a lot more spray than the older cars, for example. Also with these big tires, there’s a lot more water coming off them. So, yeah, I said it after Spa. Silverstone was probably on the edge, take it a little bit safer. But then [Spa] for me, was too safe.”

“When there’s a lot of spray and you can’t see a lot, you can also lift, and can also make a bigger gap if you’re not sure where you’re going. This is something that most of the time when you have big accidents, it’s when people are not lifting, when they can’t really see,” he added.

Certainly, Max Verstappen wants to race in the wet whenever possible. The reigning world champion is a pure bred racer who is never afraid of a challenge. 

