Daniil Medvedev smashes racket in frustration after quarterfinal exit to Sinner

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool after he lost the Six Kings Slam quarter-finals to the world number one Jannik Sinner.
According to Sportskeeda, Sinner claimed a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Medvedev on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, to book his berth in the semifinals.
After losing the one-sided match, the world number five expressed his frustration by throwing and smashing his racket on the ground.
Moreover, Sinner, after qualifying for the semi-finals with Novak Djokovic said, “It was a very good performance considering I arrived just a couple of days ago, not even. And I only had one practice session.”
The 23-year-old who came to Saudi Arabia right after winning the Shanghai Masters in China had only one practice session in Riyadh before the match.
He further added, “I was looking forward to coming here. It’s a special place. Us players love it. It’s very, very new. We are some of the six best tennis players in the world.”
Sinner will now face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals on Thursday, October 17, 2024, while in the second highly anticipated match, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will fight for their place in the Six Kings Slam finals.