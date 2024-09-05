Sports

Jannik Sinner outshines Daniil Medvedev, qualifies for US Open semifinals

World number one will face Jack Draper in the US Open semi-final showdown

Jannik Sinner outclassed Daniil Medvedev to qualify for the US Opens last four
Jannik Sinner outclassed Daniil Medvedev to qualify for the US Open's last four

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner defeated former champion Daniil Medvedev in the US Open quarterfinals.

According to BBC, Sinner beat a Russian tennis player in the quarterfinals 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-4 on Wednesday, September 5, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to qualify for the US Open semifinals for the first time in his career.

Sinner after qualifying for the semi-finals said, “It was very tough, we know each other quite well, we played in Australia and London, so we knew it was going to be very physical. It was a very strange two sets.”

He further added, "We are good friends off the court. He's having an incredible tournament and hasn't dropped a set.”

Sinner expressed, “I am very happy. It is amazing to play here; I am very happy to be in the semi-finals in New York for the first time.”

Sinner will now face Jack Draper, his occasional doubles partner, in the semifinals on Friday, September 6.

Draper, the first British tennis player to reach the semifinals since Andy Murray in 2016, beat Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

