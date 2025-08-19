Home / Entertainment

Madison Beer sparks romance rumours with NFL player

The Grammy nominated artist has been working on a new project amid the dating speculations

Madison Beer has seemingly taken inspiration from Taylor Swift when it comes to dating, as she was spotted with an NFL star, causing an internet meltdown.

On Monday, August 18, the Make You Mine singer and the Los Angeles Charger quarterback Justin Herbert were photographed together, sparking dating rumours.

Madison – who was initially discovered by Justin Bieber – was on the set of her new music video with the 6-foot-6 former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Along with that, the 26-year-old has also followed several Chargers' WAGs on Instagram, including Cameron Dicker girlfriend, and has engaged with multiple team posts involving Justin.

Fans have welcomed the potential new couple in town with open arms, as one user on X teased, "Charges to win the Super Bowl, this is Las Taylor Swift moment."

The Reckless singer previously was romantically linked with TikTok star Nick Austin and David Beckham's son Brooklyn.

Moreover, Madison has been quite open about her sexuality and mental health struggles as she entered the entertainment industry at a young age.

Notably, Justin with 626k Instagram followers, and the one-time Pro Bowler has been an analytics NFL QB darling ever since getting drafted out of Oregon No. 6 overall in the first round but has yet to deliver in the clutch for the LA Chargers.

