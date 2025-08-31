Charles quietly pays floral tribute at Diana’s grave on 28th Death anniversary  

Charles Spencer has paid a floral tribute at his late sister Princess Diana’s grave on the occasion of her 28th death anniversary.
Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, August 31, the 61-year-old Earl shared a peek into his visit at the burial site of the late Princess of Wales at Althorp Estate
The first image featured a beautiful bouquet of freshly picked roses in soft pastel shades, mostly pale pink and creamy white, with some blooms fully opened and others still slightly closed.
Meanwhile, the second photo showed the private island where Princess Diana is buried at Althorp Gardens.
“Flowers we cut this morning from Althorp’s gardens for the Island,” he wrote in the caption, referring to Diana’s grave at his family’s estate in West Northamptonshire, England.
Charles further added, “Always an impossible day.”
He also shared a photo of a board at London’s underground station, which was dedicated to the late Princess of Wales.
“For Princess Diana (Inspired by quotes from ‘The Queen of Our Hearts’)” the board stated followed by famous saying of Prince William's mother.
Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, along with her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.
Charles Spencer decided her final resting place at Althorp Estate and she is buried on a secluded private island in Pleasure Gardens on the grounds, which are also known as Oval.