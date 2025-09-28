Home / Royal

Prince Harry gives shocking response to rumours of fueling King Charles, William rift

Prince Harry spills the beans on claims he was driving a rift between King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry has pushed back against claims he is attempting to drive a wedge between King Charles and Prince William.

On Friday, the Duke of Sussex’s representative moved to set the record straight, addressing speculation that Harry was fueling estrangement between the British Monarch and the Prince of Wales following their Clarence House reunion.

Prince Harry’s spokesman responded to such claims, saying, “Categorically not. Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King.”

On the other hand, a source close to William also slammed the reports of tension with his father as “rubbish”.

The clarification came after the meeting was believed to settle in a good way.

After his 53-minute meeting with King Charles, the Duke of Sussex has faced criticism, including accusations that the encounter was an effort to undermine the bond between the King, 76, and Prince William, 43.

Also the reports suggested that Harry and William have not spoken in quite some time.

During Harry's September 2025 UK visit, he reportedly had "zero" communication with his brother William, and they were not seen together.

Moreover, the statement came as William and the King have just enjoyed a few days together at Balmoral Castle.

Elsewhere in a statement, the spokesperson also accused royal sources of causing "sabotage" over their false claims about the Duke of Sussex's reunion with King Charles.

