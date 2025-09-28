Home / Royal

King Charles hosts Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Balmoral Castle

The British monarch welcomes the Prime Minister of Australia at Balmoral for a private audience

  By Sidra Khan
King Charles received a key guest at Balmoral today.

On Saturday, September 27, Buckingham Palace reported that the British monarch welcomed Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, to Balmoral Castle for a private audience.

In an official statement, the palace shared, “The Hon. Anthony Albanese MP (Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia) was received in audience by The King this afternoon.”

The high-profile meeting demonstrated the strong and close bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and Australia – one of the largest Commonwealth realms.

In the photos shared by Buckingham Palace, the King and the Australian PM posed in the cosy Balmoral library, with Charles dressed in a grey suit paired with a black-and-yellow striped tie, and Albanese wearing a navy blue suit complemented by a green tie.

Anthony Albanese is the 31st prime minister of Australia, who was elected in 2022. He has been the leader of the Labor Party since 2019 and the member of parliament (MP) for the New South Wales division of Grayndler since 1996.

During the meeting, King Charles and PM Albanese discussed about the changing ties between the Crown and Australia, and about global issues they both face.

The high-stakes meeting comes during His Majesty’s summer stay in Scotland – a longstanding tradition of the British Royal Family.

