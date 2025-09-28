Prince Albert champions meaningful cause with heartfelt step in Rwanda 

Prince Albert is promoting a heartfelt cause with a special move.
On Saturday, September 27, the Monegasque Royal Family took to Instagram to share a major update about the Prince’s trip to Rwanda, East Africa.
During his trip, Albert paid a visit to French Observatory of Apidology (OFA), which works to protect bees and biodiversity.
“Visit with the French Observatory of Apidology in the country of a thousand hills,” captioned the Royals, adding, “On Friday, September 26, His Majesty the Prince Albert II of Monaco visited two ruchers-schools of the French Observatory of Apidologie (OFA) in Rwanda, in the Musanze region, accompanied by Thierry Dufresne, founder of the OFA.”
They continued to share that the visit is part of Prince Albert and his foundation’s active support to OFA’s actions.
Briefing about the organization, the palace shared that school beehives had been set up at the Virgin of the Poor Charity Home in Ruhondo and the One & Only Hotel in Volcano Park to train vulnerable women in beekeeping, with the aim of providing them financial independence through honey production.
Promoting the meaningful cause, Albert, during his visit, spoke with the beekeepers in training, highlighting the positive impact of this program on their dignity and living conditions.
The Royal Family also shared that the trip concluded with the inauguration of a new apiary school in Ruhengeri.
“Since 2022, the OFA has also been conducting a research program in Rwanda on propolis harvested in the Nyungwe forest, highlighting its antiseptic and antifungal properties, thus enriching its global propolis collection,” they added.
Sharing more about Prince Albert’s engagements in Rwanda, the palace noted, “The Prince continues his visit to Rwanda and will attend the UCI Cycling World Championships and then participate in the launch of the Carlos Takamà Boxing Academy in Kigali. Tomorrow, H.S.H. the Prince is scheduled to meet with Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.”
Prince Albert II has been reigning the Principality of Monaco since 2005.