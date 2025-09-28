Home / Royal

Prince Albert champions meaningful cause with heartfelt step in Rwanda

The reigning prince of Monaco, Albert II, undertakes key engagement during his trip to Rwanda

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Albert champions meaningful cause with heartfelt step in Rwanda
Prince Albert champions meaningful cause with heartfelt step in Rwanda 

Prince Albert is promoting a heartfelt cause with a special move.

On Saturday, September 27, the Monegasque Royal Family took to Instagram to share a major update about the Prince’s trip to Rwanda, East Africa.

During his trip, Albert paid a visit to French Observatory of Apidology (OFA), which works to protect bees and biodiversity.

“Visit with the French Observatory of Apidology in the country of a thousand hills,” captioned the Royals, adding, “On Friday, September 26, His Majesty the Prince Albert II of Monaco visited two ruchers-schools of the French Observatory of Apidologie (OFA) in Rwanda, in the Musanze region, accompanied by Thierry Dufresne, founder of the OFA.”

They continued to share that the visit is part of Prince Albert and his foundation’s active support to OFA’s actions.

Briefing about the organization, the palace shared that school beehives had been set up at the Virgin of the Poor Charity Home in Ruhondo and the One & Only Hotel in Volcano Park to train vulnerable women in beekeeping, with the aim of providing them financial independence through honey production.

Promoting the meaningful cause, Albert, during his visit, spoke with the beekeepers in training, highlighting the positive impact of this program on their dignity and living conditions.

The Royal Family also shared that the trip concluded with the inauguration of a new apiary school in Ruhengeri.

“Since 2022, the OFA has also been conducting a research program in Rwanda on propolis harvested in the Nyungwe forest, highlighting its antiseptic and antifungal properties, thus enriching its global propolis collection,” they added.

Sharing more about Prince Albert’s engagements in Rwanda, the palace noted, “The Prince continues his visit to Rwanda and will attend the UCI Cycling World Championships and then participate in the launch of the Carlos Takamà Boxing Academy in Kigali. Tomorrow, H.S.H. the Prince is scheduled to meet with Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda.”

Prince Albert II has been reigning the Principality of Monaco since 2005.

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton pens special message to Red Roses on 2025 Rugby World Cup win

Kate Middleton pens special message to Red Roses on 2025 Rugby World Cup win
The Princess of Wales celebrates England’s triumph at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup as Patron of the team

Prince Harry gives shocking response to rumours of fueling King Charles, William rift

Prince Harry gives shocking response to rumours of fueling King Charles, William rift
Prince Harry spills the beans on claims he was driving a rift between King Charles and Prince William

Palace responds after Prince Harry slams King Charles reunion details

Palace responds after Prince Harry slams King Charles reunion details
Prince Harry slammed royal sources for causing "sabotage" over their false claims about the reunion with King Charles

Sarah Ferguson's new series suffers setback as actress pulls out of promotions

Sarah Ferguson's new series suffers setback as actress pulls out of promotions
The Duchess of York finds herself under tight spot after her TV series' actress makes shocking revelations

Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry blasts Palace after reunion with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex spokesperson made bombshell allegations against palace insiders after King Charles meeting

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral

King Charles hosts high-stakes meeting with key global leader at Balmoral
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of King Charles's meeting at Balmoral Castle today

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit

Royal Family confirms King Charles, Queen Camilla's upcoming pious visit
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit to the Holy See in late October this year

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre

Princess Leonor joins King Felipe, Queen Letizia to honour Kings of Navarre
The Spanish throne heir accompanied her parents on a two-day trip to Navarre

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’

Kate Middleton drops cheeky photo in red cowboy hat with tiara: ‘So Princessy’
Kate Middleton sends warm wishes to England’s Red Roses ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup Final

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link

Princess Beatrice takes surprising charity decision amid parents' Epstein link
Prince Andrew was mentioned in the new Epstein files days after Sarah Ferguson was under scrutiny for a leaked email to the sex offender

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final

King Charles, Camilla cheer on England and Canada teams ahead of RWC final
England's Red Roses will face Canada in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion

Prince Harry felt like 'official visitor' not family during King Charles reunion
King Charles and Prince Harry met in the UK for the first time in over a year earlier this month