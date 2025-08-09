Dua Lipa soaks up sun and ‘vitamin sea’ in white after hit Sunny Hill Festival

With calm waves and a serene sea by her side, Dua Lipa made the most of her time.
Fresh off her smash hit Sunny Hill Festival 2025, the Levitating singer basked in the peace and quiet of a beach during a fun day out.
Sharing a carousel of photos from the outing, the 29-year-old British singer and songwriter turned up the heat in a sizzling white outfit.
In her Instagram post’s caption, the Future Nostalgia singer wrote, “~ VITAMIN SEA ~.”
Dressed in a sizzling white lacey crop top with fluttery half sleeves and a tie-front design paired with matching white bikini bottoms, Dua Lipa stunned in a striking pose, leaving her fans swooning.
She accessorized her look with statement earrings, a beaded bracelet, and layered necklaces for that sun-kissed, effortlessly chic aesthetic.
Meanwhile, the rocky, coastal backdrop provided the perfect finishing touch to the vacation vibe.
Fans reaction:
Dua Lipa’s post quickly caught her die-hard fans’ attention, who flocked to the comments to gush over their favorite singer.
“What a beautiful woman. A British diva,” hyped one.
Another expressed, “you're too hot to handle,” while a third wrote, “for me: vitamin dua.”
“You are so perfect my love,” stated a fourth.
Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival was a thrilling three-night event held on August 1, 2, and 3, in Pristine Kosovo.