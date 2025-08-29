North West joins mom Kim Kardashian for first-ever Venice Film Festival appearance

North West made her Venice Film Festival debut alongside mom Kim Kardashian, turning heads in a sharp pinstripe outfit.
On Thursday, The Kardashians star and her daughter, whom she shares with Kanye West, arrived to attend the Venice Film Festival.
For her major outing, North donned a gray-and-white pinstriped ensemble adorned with safety pins, which she paired with black chunky boots.
She garnered attention with her electric blue hair tied back in ponytails for the event.
On the other hand, Kim served looks in a long black dress with heels and black sunglasses.
Their outing came after the SKIMS founder and her daughter spotted while enjoying a night out in Rome.
They caught the eye with their coordinated all-black outfits for the outing.
On Saturday, August 22, Kardashian donned a black bodycon silk dress, while North wore a black corset, a skirt and knee-high boots, standing taller than her mom.
Her electric blue hair was again tied in two ponytails down to her waist.
To note, Kim revealed her daughter's bizarre hair look in June as she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories.
In the photo, North was spotted sitting in a car, wearing big sunglasses and showing off her new, vibrant blue locks.
Notably, Kim Kardashian also shares Psalm, 6, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9 with her former husband Kanye West.