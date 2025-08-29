Home / Entertainment

North West joins mom Kim Kardashian for first-ever Venice Film Festival appearance

'The Kardashians' star and her daughter arrived for the Venice Film Festival in an eye-popping outfit

North West joins mom Kim Kardashian for first-ever Venice Film Festival appearance
North West joins mom Kim Kardashian for first-ever Venice Film Festival appearance

North West made her Venice Film Festival debut alongside mom Kim Kardashian, turning heads in a sharp pinstripe outfit.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star and her daughter, whom she shares with Kanye West, arrived to attend the Venice Film Festival.

For her major outing, North donned a gray-and-white pinstriped ensemble adorned with safety pins, which she paired with black chunky boots.

She garnered attention with her electric blue hair tied back in ponytails for the event.

On the other hand, Kim served looks in a long black dress with heels and black sunglasses.

Their outing came after the SKIMS founder and her daughter spotted while enjoying a night out in Rome.

They caught the eye with their coordinated all-black outfits for the outing.

On Saturday, August 22, Kardashian donned a black bodycon silk dress, while North wore a black corset, a skirt and knee-high boots, standing taller than her mom.

Her electric blue hair was again tied in two ponytails down to her waist.

To note, Kim revealed her daughter's bizarre hair look in June as she shared a photo on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, North was spotted sitting in a car, wearing big sunglasses and showing off her new, vibrant blue locks.

Notably, Kim Kardashian also shares Psalm, 6, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9 with her former husband Kanye West.

You Might Like:

Michael Longfellow exit 'SNL' after two other cast members

Michael Longfellow exit 'SNL' after two other cast members
The comedian joined the 'Saturday Night Live' three years ago and is departing the show ahead of Season 51

Anne Hathaway pokes fun at herself after falling on ‘TDWP 2’ set: Watch

Anne Hathaway pokes fun at herself after falling on ‘TDWP 2’ set: Watch
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star Anne Hathaway shares hilarious clip featuring both her throwback and latest tumble

Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: Iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time

Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: Iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time
From Taylor Swift’s 8-carat sparkling diamond to Princess Kate’s 12-carat sapphire, here’s a list of most talked-about celeb engagement rings

Emma Stone stirs buzz at Venice Film Festival with alien quip

Emma Stone stirs buzz at Venice Film Festival with alien quip
The 'La La Land' star had a funny encounter at a press conference for her film 'Bugonia'

Ariana Grande confirms first full tour in years with Eternal Sunshine 2026 dates

Ariana Grande confirms first full tour in years with Eternal Sunshine 2026 dates
The '7 Rings' singer is set to make a return to the stage for her first tour in seven years

Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, joins ‘DWTS’ S34 pro lineup

Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, joins ‘DWTS’ S34 pro lineup
Taylor Swift’s backup dancer Jan Ravnik shares special message as he announces joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce planning ‘private, casual’ wedding after dreamy engagement
The 'Blank Space' singer and the NFL player have a plan to do a 'private' ceremony

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to begin their happily-ever-after in $18M Ohio home
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reportedly eyeing an $18 million Ohio mansion as their future home after their marriage

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after PDA with Aussie icon

Camila Cabello sparks buzz after PDA with Aussie icon
The 'Shameless' singer's viral video grabbed attention amid her Down Under concert

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola

Shakira shakes LMYNL stage with electric ‘Soltera’ duet with Danna Paola
Shakira sparks frenzy by bringing out Mexican pop star Danna Paola on stage during Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour’s Mexico stop

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing

Kate Winslet spotted with minor injury during casual London outing
Kate Winslet has been busy filming her directorial debut, 'Goodbye June', since March

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour
Billie Eilish launches a new UNO deck with Mattel after wrapping up Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour