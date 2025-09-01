Selena Gomez shares adorable snaps with fiancé Benny Blanco 

Home / Entertainment

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez started dating in 2023 and got hitched in December 2024

Selena Gomez raised the bar high with her sizzling pictures along with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, on social media.

On Monday, September 1, the Calm down artist turned to her Instagram to post a carousel of clicks, treating fans to a serene peek into her personal life.

The People You May Know singer was seen spending some quality time together with her lover.

The intimate bunch of photos sets the pulses racing, as the romantic couple was seen in a relaxed and chilling mood.

The carousel opened with a romantic photo of a 32-year-old singer seated beside Blanco at the brink of a serene lake, with the couple leaning into each other, radiating happiness and love all around.

“lake life,” Selena captioned her carousel.


Shortly after, the post went viral as fans flocked the comments, showering the adorable duo an immense love.

One fan wrote, “your smile could light up the world.”

“Seeing you happy makes me happy too love youuu,” another fan penned.

For those unaware, the duo confirmed their engagement in December 2024, have been treating fans with adorable glimpses into their relationship, from romantic moments together to playful interactions.

