King Charles’ State Banquet for Donald Trump set to host surprise guest

King Charles’ upcoming State Banquet for Donald Trump will seemingly welcome a renowned surprise guest.
As per GB News, the US President has sent an invite to the former British ambassador to the US, Dame Karen Pierce.
Trump reached out to the politician ahead of his upcoming State Visit to the UK later this month. He invited Dame to attend the British monarch’s special event at Windsor Castle.
An insider told The Telegraph the former British ambassador was still considered “one of the UK’s best assets.”
Trump’s latest move might be considered as a challenge to the authority of Lord Mandelson, the current British ambassador to the US.
Mandelson will also attend the State Banquet as he will be on the British side of the guest list.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the US President’s State Visit in July.
The announcement read, "The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025."
To note, the total guest for State Banquet might be 150 people including royals, politicians and public figures.