Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?

Rolling Ray's mom Sazola Nay confirms rappers' death news just a day before his birthday via an emotional Facebook post

The reality TV star, rapper and influencer Rolling Ray has left thousands of followers mourning with the news of his death.

Just a day before his birthday on September 5, Rolling's mother Sazola Nay announced the tragic news of rapper's death via an emotional post on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that my son Ray Ray iamrollingray has gone home to be with the Lord....," wrote Sazola on her private social media account.

"I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road... Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest... Only God Knows," she added.

How did Rolling Ray die? 

Although, Rolling Ray's cause of death is yet to be revealed, it is pertinent to mention that the social media star had been through few health battles since 2022.

Rolling Ray's health battles in past four years

In 2021, Rolling got severely injured in a fire accident with burns to his face, arms, and feet .

The rapper underwent surgery and the way to recovery was too long.

In 2022 post-COVID, Rolling was hospitalized and ended up in a coma. 

After some time, he made a dramatic comeback on social media with a fresh haircut shaved with the words "NOT DEAD," he showed off his transformation in a video filmed in an elevator.

Later in 2024, Rolling was once again rushed to the hospital as he suffered from Pneumonia and blood infection.

Due to serious breathing issues, the social media star was kept in intensive care.

How Rolling Ray become so famous?

Rolling reached to new heights of fame after appearing on MTV's Catfish: Trolls in 2018. 

He gained widespread fame with his appearance in shows like Bobby I Love U,Divorce Court and Purrr.

Rolling Ray went viral for his sharp humour, bold personality and popularizing the term "purr," which became a catchphrase among Gen Zs.

The late rapper has over 441,000 Instagram followers.

