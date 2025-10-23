Jon Bon Jovi announces return to stage with new tour after major surgery

It’s an exciting day for Jon Bon Jovi’s fans!
After three years of hiatus, the It’s My Life singer thrilled fans on Wednesday, October 22, by announcing that he will soon hit the road again with a new tour.
The iconic singer, who underwent a vocal cord surgery back in 2022 after experiencing serious vocal issues, will kick off the anticipated tour with his band, Bon Jovi, in July 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Bon Jovi is an American rock band formed in Sayreville, New Jersey in 1983, and consists of singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarists John Shanks and Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and bassist Hugh McDonald.
In a statement released by the Always singer, he announced, “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together.”
“And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude, but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!” he expressed.
Bon Jovi Tour dates:
The tour dates are as follows:
Tuesday, July 7 - New York, Madison Square Garden
Thursday, July 9 - New York, Madison Square Garden
Sunday, July 12 - New York, Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 14 - New York, Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 28 - Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, August 30 - Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park
Friday, September 4 - London, UK, Wembley Stadium
Bon Jovi Tour ticket details:
Presale for Bon Jovi’s new tour tickets will begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 27, and can be booked by signing up at bonjovi.com.
The general sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 31 on the band’s official website.