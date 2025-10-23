Selena Gomez makes music comeback with first song after wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is ushering in a new era as she dropped her first song since tying the knot with Benny Blanco.
The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram to delighted her fans with the new song In The Dark from Nobody Want This season 2.
Alongside the video of her brand new debut, Gomez wrote the caption, “This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it.”
The video oozes retro ’80s flair, beginning with Gomez lounging in a black leotard on a white chaise before switching to a chic two-piece and leather jacket, set against a haze of dramatic, smoky lighting.
It features the lyrics, “I’ll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are / And I’ll be there like nobody else / You’re so beautiful in the dark.”
Moments after the video’s release, fans rushed to the comments to share their love and excitement.
One fan wrote, “This is exactly the aesthetic and sound selena should be pushing for. Our generations pop princess is back.”
Another commented, “MOTHER IS BACK WHEN WE NEEDED HER MOST.”
The third noted, “Please don't disappear from music for another thousand years, I love you infinitely, you are where you should be, this song is incredible,” while another mentioned, “Her first song after marriage!!!”
Notably, this is Gomez’s first new music since her collaborative album I Said I Love You First with Benny Blanco.