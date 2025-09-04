Home / Entertainment

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

The 'Mission: Impossible' star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him as he focused on Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight
Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

Tom Cruise is reportedly feeling the heat in Hollywood, as he felt unsettled by Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise as Tinseltown’s newest leading man.

According to RadarOnline, the Mission: Impossible star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him, only to now be rattled by a new contender for Hollywood’s top leading man, the Fantastic Four heartthrob.

"Pedro is pretty easygoing and couldn't care less, but Tom is not happy at all," said one insider.

The source added, "He takes his crown as the world's biggest star very seriously and can be typically ultra-intense about it."

Another source noted, "Being the biggest male movie star represented by CAA is important to Tom and he's noticed how much energy the agency has thrown behind Pedro. That got Tom's attention, and not in a good way."

The sources claimed the rivalry cooled when the former Interview With the Vampire leads spoke warmly of their bond and applauded one another’s recent films.

"Tom graciously posed for photos with Brad on the red carpet at the London premiere of F1," said an insider.

They mentioned, "Brad, meanwhile, even dangled the possibility of working again with Tom."

Ton note, the revelation came after Tom Cruise landed a Guinness World Record by hurling himself out of a helicopter 16 times — with his parachute on fire.

You Might Like:

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment
The American model welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice
The 1847 novel live adaptation saw an unexpected romance between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney
The Irish actor will star in the Fab Four biopics alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations
Mandy Teefey shuts down shocking claims about her erratic behaviour

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce
The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly searching for a perfect home to settle in the future

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor
Dakota Johnson to open 21st Zurich Film Festival and receive prestigious Golden Eye award

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals that her exes are ‘pretty flattered’ by single written about them

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post

Gracie Abrams, Jon Bon Jovi feature in Elton John for sweet summer post
The 'Cold Heart' singer delights fans with star-studded summer photo-dump

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga

MGK, Megan Fox reunite for sweet family day with daughter Saga
Megan Fox and MGK called it quits in November last year just weeks after announcing their pregnancy

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split

Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife gives shocking verdict on Katy Perry‘s split
Miranda Kerr opens up about ex-husband Orlando Bloom's breakup from Katy Perry

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?

Rolling Ray, reality TV star dies at 28: What was the cause of death?
Rolling Ray's mom Sazola Nay confirms rappers' death news just a day before his birthday via an emotional Facebook post

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's ‘casual’ romance heats up over Labor Day
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun spend quality time together on special holiday amid romance