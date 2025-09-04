Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

Tom Cruise is reportedly feeling the heat in Hollywood, as he felt unsettled by Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise as Tinseltown’s newest leading man.
According to RadarOnline, the Mission: Impossible star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him, only to now be rattled by a new contender for Hollywood’s top leading man, the Fantastic Four heartthrob.
"Pedro is pretty easygoing and couldn't care less, but Tom is not happy at all," said one insider.
The source added, "He takes his crown as the world's biggest star very seriously and can be typically ultra-intense about it."
Another source noted, "Being the biggest male movie star represented by CAA is important to Tom and he's noticed how much energy the agency has thrown behind Pedro. That got Tom's attention, and not in a good way."
The sources claimed the rivalry cooled when the former Interview With the Vampire leads spoke warmly of their bond and applauded one another’s recent films.
"Tom graciously posed for photos with Brad on the red carpet at the London premiere of F1," said an insider.
They mentioned, "Brad, meanwhile, even dangled the possibility of working again with Tom."
Ton note, the revelation came after Tom Cruise landed a Guinness World Record by hurling himself out of a helicopter 16 times — with his parachute on fire.