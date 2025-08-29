Lewis Hamilton dismisses past 'useless' remarks ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Home / Sports

The British driver is current sixth in the rank with 109 point, observing a 175 points difference from race leader Oscar Piastri

Lewis Hamilton made headlines and raised concerns among fans after he called himself "just useless" for qualifying at 12th at the Hungarian Grand Prix, before the summer break.

However, the seven-time world champion has returned to the grid with a positive mindset and wants to focus "on my job that I love," for the remaining 10 races of the season.

His comments following his qualifying struggles in Budapest earned the spotlight, with Hamilton adding his lack of pace was "nothing to do with the car". 

He is down 12-5 in the qualifying head-to-head with Charles Leclerc, in his Ferrari debut.

After spending time with friends and family and dog Roscoe during the break, Hamilton, on Thursday, August 28, said his remarks were "obviously not truly how I feel."

"I've enjoyed being away and being able to unplug. Then just bring myself back to my core. That's how I've always been, with lots of meditation and finding gratitude in things every single day," the 40-year-old noted.

Hamilton's first season with the Italian team has failed to meet the expectations that were set prior to the season.

He won from pole position in the sprint event in China in March, but since then it has been Monegasque Leclerc who has secured all of Ferrari's five main podiums this year.

"I still believe in the potential here and what we can achieve together, and I think everyone in the team does,” said Hamilton.

“But no one succeeds without going through those tough patches. So I do welcome it; looking forward to the sunnier days for sure."

The F1 season resumes this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, with Lewis Hamilton sixth in the drivers' championship.

